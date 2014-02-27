Column: Prepare to wait a little longer for the iPhone 6

For the first four iPhone models, Apple kept a regular summer release schedule for the latest versions of its smartphone line. But ever since the October release of the iPhone 4S in 2011, Cupertino hasn’t introduced a new iPhone to the public until the time when the leaves start to change.

However, there has been speculation that Apple might bump the release of the iPhone 6 back up to the summer, or even spring — perhaps even as soon as May. Unfortunately, a recent announcement by one of Apple’s suppliers quashes that theory and plants the iPhone 6’s likely debut in the fall.

In a recent financial report, GT Advanced Technologies Inc. — Apple’s new sapphire crystal component producer for displays — announced it expected a major revenue boost in the second half of the year, pointing to a later iPhone debut.



Full story at Minyanville.