LATEST PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
News

Column: Will Chromecast survive Android TV?

Minyanville

Minyanville

By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE
Print

Three and a half years ago, Google launched an assault against Apple TV and Roku boxes in a grand attempt to control our living rooms and finally advance the technology of cable boxes.

Adding an interactive overlay on top of live and streaming content, Google TV boxes and equipped sets aimed to create an interface that allowed for quick searches, painless Web browsing, and real-time info to work in conjunction with the content being viewed.

But recognizing the risk of such an endeavor to their powerfully antiquated business models, NBC, ABC , Fox, CBS , and Hulu blocked Google TV devices from accessing their Web content.

Add a misguided marketing campaign, needlessly expensive machines, failed partnerships with manufacturers, and boastful comments made by then-CEO Eric Schmidt, which only underscored poor performance and sales, and Google TV became one of the biggest tech flops of the 21st century.

Cut to 2013, and Chromecast debut made the Google TV fiasco a distant memory.

Full story at Minyanville.

By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid A who's who of 2020 presidential contenders
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants