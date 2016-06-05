Coney Island shooting: Four men injured, the NYPD says

The shots broke out at about 2:30 p.m. on West 16th Street, police said.

Four men were injured after a shooting in Coney Island, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images

Four people were shot in Coney Island on Sunday afternoon, police said, just hours after a 40-year-old man was shot on the same block.

The shots broke out at about 2:30 p.m. on West 16th Street, between Neptune and Mermaid avenues, steps from the boardwalk.

One of the men was shot in the stomach and a second man was shot in the wrist. They were both brought to Lutheran Medical Center where they were expected to survive.

Police said the men were not cooperating with the investigation.

A second pair of 21-year-old men — one who was shot in the right leg and the other in the right hand — got themselves to Coney Island Hospital, police said.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. Two people were taken into custody, but there were no arrests as of Sunday evening.

Investigators were trying to determine whether there was any connection to a shooting earlier in the day that sent a 40-year-old man to the hospital.

The man was walking home at about 4:40 a.m. but realized he couldn’t find his keys, a police source said. When he turned around to head toward his sister’s house, he noticed a second man and woman standing on the block, the source said.

The suspect then took out his gun and shot at him, striking the victim in the buttocks. He was taken to Lutheran Medical Center where he was treated and released.