116th Congress demographics: Race, religion, gender breakdowns

The new Congress is the most diverse in history.

The 116th Congress is the most diverse in history and boasts several historical firsts.

Among the milestones are the first Muslim women elected to Congress (Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan); the first Native American women (Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas and Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico); and the youngest female member ever elected, at 29 years old (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York)

Here’s a look at the makeup of the new Congress, according to data compiled by the House of Representatives, Senate and Pew Research Center.

House of Representatives: 434 members (one vacancy)

Note: Numbers do not include delegates

Parties: Republican: 199; Democrat: 235; Independent: 0

Gender: Men: 332; Women: 102

Race: White: 326; Black: 52; Hispanic: 40; Asian: 12; Native American: 4

Religion: Protestant: 233; Catholic: 141; Jewish: 26; Mormon: 6; Orthodox Christian: 5; Hindu: 3; Muslim: 3; Unitarian Universalist: 2; Buddhist: 1; Didn’t know or refused to answer: 14

Senate: 100 members

Parties: Republican: 53; Democrat: 45; Independent: 2 (both caucus with Democrats)

Gender: Men: 75; Women: 25

Race: White: 91; Black: 3; Hispanic: 4; Asian: 3*

*Sen. Kamala Harris identifies as both African-American and Asian-American.

Religion: Protestant: 60; Catholic: 22; Jewish: 8; Mormon: 4; Buddhist: 1; Unaffiliated: 1; Don’t know or refused to answer: 4

Leadership:

Speaker of the House: Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

House majority leader: Steny Hoyer (D-MD)

House minority leader: Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

Senate President: Vice President Mike Pence

Senate majority leader: Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senate minority leader: Chuck Schumer (D-NY)