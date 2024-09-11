Convicted killer who dismembered tech CEO in Lower Manhatten tells court he should be put behind bars for life

Tyrese Haspil, the man who was convicted of killing a young CEO in Lower Manhattan and dismembering his body in 2020 told a judge Tuesday that he should spend the rest of his life behind bars

The man previously convicted of killing a young CEO in Lower Manhattan and dismembering his body in 2020 told a judge Tuesday that he should spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shocking act during his sentencing hearing.

The admission came after Tyrese Haspil’s defense attorney argued for about an hour regarding why his client should not face the maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison for a slaying that not only emotionally crippled the family of Fahim Saleh, but also for stealing $400,000 from his then boss.

“Unlike my counsel, I don’t think anything less than life without parole would be appropriate,” he told presiding Judge April Newbauer.

Haspil was convicted of the July 13, 2020 murder of Saleh who, according to statements made in court, told him that he would have to pay back the money he had stolen, or his boss would go to the police.

Rather than literally pay the price and lose what has been described as a lavish lifestyle, prosecutors said, Haspil chose to kill Saleh so he could splurge the money on his French lover.

Police say Haspil used a stun gun to incapacitate the up-and-coming entrepreneur inside his ritzy East Houston Street apartment before then stabbing him to death and using a saw to cut up the remains.

“The last four years have been hell,” Saleh’s sister, Rif Saleh, said during an emotional impact statement, holding back tears. “He walked me over the school bus when we were children. He taught me how to ride a bike. He gave me advice from everything from my career to dating. I miss him so much.”

Saleh’s 75-year-old father also pleaded with the court to sentence his son’s killer to life.

“I am in pain and agony,” he said, breaking down into tears. “After losing my only son, my life seems meaningless.”

According to court documents, Haspil served as Saleh’s financial assistant and began embezzling thousands of dollars. Prosecutors argued that the murder was fully motivated by greed, to live high and to splurge on his European girlfriend. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg also sat in on the sentencing.

“Today, Tyrese Haspil is facing accountability for brutally murdering and decapitating Fahim Saleh, a kind, generous, and empathetic person who positively impacted the world. Even after the defendant stole from him to fund a lavish lifestyle, Mr. Saleh still gave him a second chance,” Bragg said. “While today’s sentence won’t bring Mr. Saleh back, I hope it provides his family a sense of closure as they continue to mourn his painful loss.”

On June 24 of this year, a jury found Haspil guilty of murder, grand larceny, two counts of burglary, tampering with physical evidence, concealment of a human corpse. On Sept. 10, Judge Newbauer ordered him to serve 40 years to life in a state prison.