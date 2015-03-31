NYPD investigating video of cop’s tirade against Uber driver

Warning: Video contains offensive language.

The NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating a video shot by passenger Sanjay Seth that appears to show a plainclothes police officer lashing out at an Uber driver during a traffic stop in the West Village, according to the New York Daily News.

In the video, the officer can be heard mocking the driver’s accent, cursing at him and slamming on the driver’s side door, even though the driver appears to remain calm and courteous. The encounter happened after the cop pulled over, and the Uber driver “pulled around and gestured that he should use his blinker, casually and non-offensively,” the passenger wrote on YouTube.

“We are disheartened by the officer’s behavior, and we appreciate the NYPD investigating the incident,” a spokesperson for Uber told the Daily News.