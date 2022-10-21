Police arrested a man who they say fatally stabbed a man outside of a Brooklyn smoke shop last month.

Staten Island resident Edwin Pedroza, 42, was arrested on Oct. 21 in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Brooklyn resident Joan Nunez.

According to police, at 10:23 p.m. on Sept. 20 officers from the 78th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress in front of 248 4th Ave. in Gowanus. Upon their arrival, cops found Nunez with stab wounds to his neck and abdomen.

A preliminary investigation found that Nunez and Pedroza allegedly got into an argument inside the Gowanus smoke shop. The argument escalated, and after the two went outside the store, Pedroza allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Nunez.

Pedroza then allegedly fled the scene southbound on 4th Avenue towards Carroll Street on an e-bike. Nunez was rushed by paramedics to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pedroza was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.