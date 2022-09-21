Suspect wanted for deadly Brooklyn stabbing outside smoke shop

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect behind a deadly stabbing outside a smoke shop on Tuesday night.

Police said the homicide happened at about 10:23 p.m. on Sept. 20 in front of 248 4th Ave. in Gowanus.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim, a 37-year-old man, got into an argument with the unidentified assailant inside the shop. The circumstances surrounding the dispute were not known.

Law enforcement sources said the argument intensified as both the victim and suspect exited the smoke shop. That’s when the perpetrator pulled out an unknown sharp object and repeatedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen and neck.

Following the attack, authorities said, the suspect got on an e-bike and fled the scene southbound on 4th Avenue toward Carroll Street.

Officers from the 78th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the incident. EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.