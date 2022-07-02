Hamilton Heights bodega worker questioned in patron’s deadly stabbing: cops

Detectives are questioning a Hamilton Heights bodega worker who allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old male patron to death during a dispute at the business on Friday night, authorities said.

According to police, the homicide happened at about 11:07 p.m. on July 1 inside the grocery store at 3422 Broadway.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the bodega worker, a 61-year-old man, got into a verbal dispute with the victim, who was known to frequent the establishment and give the staff a hard time.

But Friday’s dispute proved fatal, cops said, when the bodega worker allegedly stabbed the patron twice in the chest, and once in the neck.

Moments later, officers from the 30th Precinct found the mortally wounded victim while responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Meanwhile, the bodega worker was taken into custody at the scene. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, authorities said.