J train fight in Brooklyn ends with man slashed, two suspects on the run

Cops are looking for two perpetrators who slashed a man during a J train fight in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on a Queens-bound J train at the Van Siclen Avenue station in Cypress Hills.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the 27-year-old man got into a tussle with two other men for reasons that remain unknown.

The dispute ended, authorities said, when one of the suspects slashed the victim above the left eyebrow. They then ran out of the train car and out of the Van Siclen Avenue station in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 75th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Immediately after the slashing, J trains were delayed in both directions as police conducted an investigation, according to MTA New York City Transit.

As officers surveyed the location for evidence, a puddle of blood could be clearly seen along the platform’s yellow safety strip adjacent to the train where the man was slashed.

The two attackers remain at large as of publication time, law enforcement sources said. Police said the two men wore red and blue jackets.

Anyone with information regarding the slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.