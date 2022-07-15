Bronx husband cuffed for stabbing wife to death in their apartment

A Bronx man was taken into custody after his wife was found stabbed in their apartment on Thursday morning.

Police say that at 10:51 a.m. on July 14, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a woman in need of help inside Tracey Towers, located at 40 West Mosholu Parkway South. Upon their arrival, police found 52-year-old Monica Akua unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds throughout her body.

Paramedics rushed Akua to Saint Barnabas Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

A knife was recovered at the scene. Akua’s husband, 59-year-old Anthony Erzuah, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.