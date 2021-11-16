Harlem man cuffed in shooting that left man dead over the summer

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in Harlem over the summer.

According to police, at 7:24 p.m. on June 28 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of the Grant Houses, located at 449 West 125th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 32-year-old Devin Campbell with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Paramedics rushed Campbell to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested 30-year-old Freddie McGrier in connection to the shooting. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

At this time, it is not clear what the motive was behind the shooting. However, a spokesperson for the NYPD stated that McGrier was taken out of federal custody in order to be charged in Campbell’s murder.