Harlem man cuffed in shooting that left man dead over the summer

A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in Harlem over the summer.

According to police, at 7:24 p.m. on June 28 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of the Grant Houses, located at 449 West 125th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 32-year-old Devin Campbell with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. 

Paramedics rushed Campbell to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested 30-year-old Freddie McGrier in connection to the shooting. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

At this time, it is not clear what the motive was behind the shooting. However, a spokesperson for the NYPD stated that McGrier was taken out of federal custody in order to be charged in Campbell’s murder.

