Cops in Queens jokingly write 9-month-old a speeding ticket for toy car

New York’s Tiniest had a run-in with New York’s Finest.

Little Benjamin got his first “speeding ticket” when cops in the 104th Precinct couldn’t help but indulge the adorable 9-month-old, his mother Jessica Boiardi said on Sunday.

The pair were out for a walk near their home in Middle Village, Queens, when Boiardi spotted the officers in the parking lot of a convenience store.

“The officer was the nicest guy, he got so into it,” Boiardi said. “They were just the sweetest, sweetest cops, they were fun.”

Benjamin looked up at the uniformed officer writing out his speeding ticket — those toy cars can go fast, after all — keeping his hands on the steering wheel. Boiardi then tweeted out the photo, thanking the officer who wrote up her son.

“I’ve never had a bad experience with these guys,” said Boiardi about the officers in the 104th Precinct, which includes Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village and Maspeth.