Cops investigating hate-fueled slashing on Brooklyn subway

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who slashed a man during an argument on a Brooklyn subway.

According to police, at 2:55 p.m. on May 31 a 39-year-old Asian man was on board a southbound F train approaching the York Street station when he got into a verbal dispute with an unknown man. Police say the victim made an anti-Black remark to the suspect, who then got into an argument with the victim and made an anti-Asian remark.

The dispute turned physical when the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the victim’s chest and the back of his neck. The suspect fled the train to parts unknown after the train entered the York Street station. The victim was taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect taken from the York Street station:

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old man with a dark complexion, black hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, tan cargo pants, black & white sneakers, and carrying a black duffel bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.