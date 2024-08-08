Cops investigating shooting where 30-year-old man was gunned down in Brooklyn backyard

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death behind a two-story house in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement sources, on Aug. 7 at around 9:46 p.m. officers from the 69th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a male shot at 538 E. 84 St. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Chad Lewars behind the house, bloodied from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, police sources said.

Lewars lived on 110 Road in Queens.

So far, no arrests have been made, and police have not yet been able to determine a motive.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.