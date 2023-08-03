Cops nab Brooklyn man for fatal stabbing at NYCHA complex: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police arrested a Brooklyn resident Wednesday who allegedly stabbed and killed a man last month in the same NYCHA housing complex where they both lived.

Marquis Shiloh, 33, who lives in the Tompkins Houses development in Bedford-Stuyvesant, has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly stabbing and killing Stephon Sinclair, 26, in front of the 760 Park Ave. housing complex at around 8:45 p.m. on July 12. The pair had been in a dispute before the incident turned violent.

When officers from the 79th precinct arrived at the scene, they found Sinclair with numerous stab wounds to the legs. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police did not say why Shiloh was charged with manslaughter as opposed to homicide.