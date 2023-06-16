Cops release photo of man wanted in connection to fatal Bronx shooting

Police have released a photo a man, pictured, wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in the Bronx May 31 (NYPD)

Police have released a photo and video footage of a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in the Claremont section of the Bronx last month.

The suspect is one of three men wanted by cops for allegedly gunning down Antione Strong, a 21-year-old Bronx resident, in front of 1382 College Ave. at around 10 p.m. on May 31.

According to police, the three men were seen on bicycles at the time of the shooting, with one of them believed to have fired the shots. It isn’t clear which one of them pulled the trigger.

Strong was shot in the stomach, and when officers from the 44th Precinct arrived on the scene, they found him on the ground with a bullet wound to the stomach. He was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or can identify the man pictured is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.