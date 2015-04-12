Cops release video of suspects wanted in fight at Planet Fitness in the Bronx

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

The police released new information and images Sunday of three suspects wanted in the beating of a pair of victims inside a Bronx gym last month.

The unidentified 21-year-old man and 16-year-old, who’s gender wasn’t released by officials,encountered a group of seven to nine men and two women near Kingsbridge Road and East 194 Street around 9 p.m. on March 17. The group began to allegedly beat the two victims but they broke free and ran into a nearby Planet Fitness.

The group followed the pair into the gym and continued to beat them with sticks and chairs, police said.

The older victim suffered cuts to his face and head while the teen suffered a cut to the back of the head, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS.