Cops respond to emotionally disturbed man during Stuyvesant Town standoff | amNewYork

An individual described as emotionally disturbed got into a brief standoff with police in Stuyvesant Town on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:40 pm on Dec. 9, emergency services were called to 622 East 20th St. to deal with an emotionally disturbed person.

A cavalcade of police cruisers, ambulances, and NYPD trucks lined the East 20th Street loop in Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village where officers donned bullet proof vests and lugged riot shields at their sides.

According to police, the 55-year-old male had a mental breakdown within the luxury apartment complex barricading himself within the apartment. Officers were called to the scene in order to prevent the individual from harming himself and/or others.

Although no further comment was given, a member of a Hostage Negotiation team was also spotted entering the premises.

Things seemed to be at a standoff as members of the NYPD were at the scene exiting and entering the building over the course of an hour, bringing a large saw and what looked to be a propane tank into the apartment guarded by a watchful officer.

This is still an ongoing investigation and we will update as more information comes in.