Police are still looking for the man who shot a 13-year-old boy in the head Monday afternoon in Brooklyn.

The boy, who is in critical but stable condition, was struck twice in the head just before noon while walking with a relative outside of Avenue Pizza II on Flatbush Avenue. Police said a 24-year-old man, who police said may have been the intended target, was also shot in his leg.

A video released by investigators shows a suspect raising a gun.