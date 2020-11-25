Cops seek gunman who shot a man in the leg in broad daylight in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man was shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning in an apparent shooting where he wasn’t the intended target.

According to police, at 11:42 a.m. on Nov. 25, a 55-year-old man was shot once in the leg by an unknown man in front of a bodega located at 104-09 Glenwood Road. Officers and EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital for treatment for his injuries. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that three unknown shell casings were recovered at the scene. At this time, it is believed that the victim was not the intended target of the shooting.

“I was standing there, I saw the guys drive up in a white sedan, they shot him 3-4 times in the leg,” said passerby Robert Clarke. “He collapsed near the gun violence mural.”

At this time, the NYPD could not provide a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.