Cops seek man who assaulted an officer during a Manhattan burglary arrest

Emily Davenport
17 seconds ago
Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect who hit a police officer while they were making an arrest in Manhattan.

According to police, at 2:10 a.m. on June 1 officers on patrol saw a burglary in progress at a convenience store located at 120 Walker Street. While the officers were placing the suspect under arrest, another unknown man hit one of the officers in the head with a glass object and fled the scene.

 The police officer was taken to New York Downtown Hospital where he was treated for lacerations to his head.

The suspect is described as a black man between 20-25 years old. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and yellow and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

