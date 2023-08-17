Cops seek scooter-riding suspect who allegedly assaulted and robbed several people in Manhattan and the Bronx

Police are looking for this man who has allegedly assaulted and robbed several people in Manhattan and the Bronx

Police are looking for a man on a scooter who has been punching his victims in the head and robbing them while on the Upper East Side and in the Bronx.

The cops said that the suspect targeted three of his victims on July 3, with a fourth person assaulted and robbed on July 7. Three of the victims were women.

The first incident allegedly took place at around 5:30 p.m. on July 3 when the suspect who was on a scooter approached a 20-year-old man in front of 440 East 79th St., according to police. The suspect then punched the victim in the head and attempted to take his headphones but failed to do so. The victim was not injured.

About two hours later, at 7:40 p.m., the suspect allegedly approached a 24-year-old female while on his bike in front of 204 East 80th St. The man, according to police, then punched the woman in the head and unsuccessfully attempted to take her headphones. The woman was not injured.

Thirty minutes later, at 8:10 p.m., the suspect allegedly rode up to a 25-year-old woman in front of 444 East 82nd St. and snatched the headphones from her head. The woman was uninjured.

Four days later, the suspect allegedly targeted a 42-year-old woman in the vicinity of Wallace Avenue and Pelham Parkway in the Bronx. He allegedly took the woman’s headphones by force and then fled. The woman was not hurt.

Police have released photos and video of the suspect that were taken from the scene of the attempted robbery on East 80th Street.

Anyone with information in regard to these robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.