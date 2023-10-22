Bronx scooter-riding gunman who shot teen still at large: cops

The scooter-riding suspect who shot a teenager in the Bronx on Oct. 21, 2023.

Police in the Bronx are looking for the scooter-riding suspect who shot a teenager on Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at about 11:20 a.m. on Oct. 21 at 1001 Soundview Ave. in Soundview, just north of Bruckner Boulevard.

According to authorities, the perpetrator walked up to the victim, a 19-year-old man, inside the location, then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the teenager in the forearm.

Following the shooting, police reported, the suspect fled on foot into the nearby Soundview Houses public housing complex.

The incident was reported to the 43rd Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Through Oct. 15, the 43rd Precinct catalogued 30 shooting incidents so far in 2023, one fewer than the total tallied at the same point last year, according to the most recent CompStat report.

On Saturday night, the NYPD released video footage of the suspect inside a store at around the time of the incident. He’s shown wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants while riding a small Razor scooter.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.