Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Manhattan

Hell’s Kitchen stabbing: Woman attacked after encounter with suspect, cops say

By Posted on
Detectives investigate Hell's Kitchen stabbing
Detectives investigate the scene of a Hell’s Kitchen stabbing on Oct. 17, 2023.
Photo by Dean Moses

A woman in Hell’s Kitchen was stabbed and seriously injured during an encounter with an unknown individual on Tuesday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the attack happened at about 8:43 a.m. on Oct. 17 at the corner of West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the victim, a 42-year-old woman, wound up being approached by the suspect, who exchanged words with her.

Seconds later, authorities said, the unidentified suspect, wearing all black clothing, pulled out a sharp instrument and stabbed the woman in the right shoulder. The individual then fled the scene.

Officers from the 10th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the woman to Bellevue Hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC