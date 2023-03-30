Hell’s Kitchen slasher slices man’s face during payment dispute at gas station: cops

Detectives in Hell’s Kitchen are looking for the scooter-bound slasher who sliced a man’s face during an argument at a gas station this week.

The NYPD released video footage Wednesday night of the attacker sought for the assault that occurred at 7:23 p.m. on March 18 inside the Mobil service station at 718 11th Ave., off West 51st Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator got into a verbal argument with the 28-year-old male victim at the location over the payment method. The dispute escalated, and the victim attempted to remove the suspect from the station.

Things turned bloody, sources familiar with the case said, when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the right side of the man’s face, just below his eye.

Following the attack, cops said, the brute hopped on board a scooter and motored away southbound along 11th Avenue.

The incident was reported to the Midtown North Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The video police released shows the suspect inside the station mart talking in an animated fashion while holding up a tablet. He’s shown wearing a helmet, a green-white-and-yellow jacket with the words “Rebel Minds” written on the back, dark-colored pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.