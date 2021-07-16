Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was shot multiple times in Brooklyn in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that at 2:20 p.m. on July 14, officers from the 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the corner of Clarkson Avenue and East 53rd Street. Upon their arrival, cops found 21-year-old Pierrot Simeon, who had been shot multiple times in the torso and once in his left forearm.

Simeon was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD released a video of a person that they believe is connected to the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.