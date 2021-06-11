Cops seek suspect who assaulted Asian man on Manhattan street last month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are searching for a man who assaulted an Asian man in Manhattan last month.

Authorities say that at 4:20 p.m. on May 22, the 48-year-old victim was in the vicinity of 26th Street and Broadway when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the head and made an anti-Asian statement before fleeing the scene.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene. The NYPD released a video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

The suspect is described as a Black man with long blue braids who was last seen wearing a light-colored sleeveless t-shirt, neon yellow pants, and backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.