The COVID-19 vaccination rate among New York City Latinos is now higher than that of white New Yorkers, data shows.

Now, 63% of Latino New York City residents have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 54% of white residents have received at least one shot. In addition, 55% of Latinos are fully vaccinated against the virus while only 51% of white city residents have fully inoculated, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

The difference in vaccination rates follows a national trend with Latino populations in big cities across the country getting vaccinated at higher rates than their white neighbors with health departments in Houston, Philadelphia, and San Francisco reporting that Latinos are getting the shot at higher rates than whites. As of Friday, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 44% of the country’s Latinos have gotten at least the first dose of a COVID vaccine while 39% are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 43% of the nation’s white residents are at least partially vaccinated and 40% are fully vaccinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke to the increasing vaccination rate among Latinos and the rising vaccination rate among Black New Yorkers attributing the growth to vaccine incentives and mandates.

“Something very powerful is happening and we are seeing it profoundly in our public hospitals,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.