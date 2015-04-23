Coyote spotted on Upper West Side

He (or she)’s baaaaack!

The UWS coyote that was spotted on Wednesday, just a day after one attacked a man in New Jersey and just over a week after another was captured in Chelsea, was spotted again Thursday morning.

WABC 7’s N.J. Burkett posted a picture on Twitter of the coyote at 4:41 a.m. It was taken at Riverside Drive and West 81st Street. The Daily News reported cops with tranquilizer guns were seen looking for the animal at West 79th Street and Riverside Drive.

On Wednesday, the wild animal was spotted near West 87th Street and Riverside Drive at about 5:30 a.m., police said.

The coyote was seen again a little while later inside Riverside Park, near West 112th Street. Shortly after that, it was seen in the park by Grant’s Tomb, near 122nd Street.

The search was terminated at about 7:20 a.m., police said. The 24th Precinct then posted a photo on Twitter of the coyote “deeply nestled in the brush.”

This is not the first coyote siting in the city this year. On April 14, a 2-year-old wild animal was successfully captured near a church on West 28th Street and Ninth Avenue and turned over to Animal Care & Control. The animal didn’t cause any damage to the Church of the Holy Apostles or hurt anyone.

So far this year, there have been five coyotes reported in the Big Apple.

And on Sunday authorities in Norwood, New Jersey, killed a coyote suspected of being the one who attacked a man who was out walking his dog.

They later found two coyote dens near a public school there.

