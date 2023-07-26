Crane catches fire and partially collapses in Midtown Manhattan

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A large crane on top of a high rise building in Midtown Manhattan caught fire this morning and partially collapsed.

The crane caught fire at around 7:30 a.m. on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street, injuring four civilians and two firefighters, authorities said.

The incident took place on a building under construction, with a portion of the crane collapsing onto 10th Avenue. The building site has been closed for safety reasons.

Traffic has also been closed between West 41st and West 42nd Streets, in the vicinity of 10th and 11th Avenues, near Hudson Yards.

The crane reportedly burst into flames while an operator was in control. The operator tried to put it out by hand with a fire extinguisher but couldn’t do so.

The cause of the fire and the partial collapse of the crane has yet to be determined. The Department of Buildings is likely to be conducting an investigation.

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday morning that the city will work carefully to remove the crane.