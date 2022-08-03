NYPD hosts 39th Annual National Night Out Against Crime

The NYPD brought the fun across the five boroughs Tuesday evening for the National Night Out Against Crime.

This 39th annual event is designed to strengthen the bonds between officers and the communities they serve through an entertainment-filled get together. In addition to improving neighborhood spirit, this event, which is celebrated across the United States, was developed to spread crime and drug prevention awareness.

In Murray Hill and Lower Manhattan, residents were treated to a feast, including burgers, hotdogs, and salads. DJ’s played music as officers danced with locals and children leapt in bouncy castles and watched puppet shows. Youngsters also had themselves transformed into wide-eyed cartoons by sketch artists and were gifted balloon swords while adults were offered free giveaways such as flashlights. In addition, attendees were provided information on Care ID kits and volunteer opportunities with the Auxiliary Police Program for children aspiring to join the Law Enforcement Exploring Program.

With officers from the 13th Precinct and the 9th Precinct dining, dancing, and playing alongside their neighbors, the NYPD hopes this will lead to relationships that will last a lifetime.