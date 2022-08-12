Cops seek creep who sexually assaulted and robbed woman on Brooklyn street

Cops are looking for a creep who attacked and robbed a woman on a Brooklyn street.

According to police, at 4 a.m. on Aug. 7 a 50-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of 8th Avenue and 58th Street when she was approached by an unknown man. Unprovoked, the suspect began to punch the victim multiple times throughout her body before pushing her to the ground.

The suspect then took off the victim’s pants and shirt and started to grope her breast and intimate areas without permission, police say. The creep then grabbed the victim’s purse, which contained her cellphone, keys and cash, before fleeing westbound on 58th Street towards 7th Avenue on a bicycle.

The victim suffered bruising and lacerations to her body as a result and was taken by paramedics to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.