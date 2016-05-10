Crown Heights bus fire: Boys wanted for questioning in alleged arson, NYPD says

Cops released images of a group of boys a day after an 11-year-old was charged with a hate crime.

Police said Tuesday that five boys are wanted for questioning after a school bus was set ablaze in front of a Hasidic school in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The NYPD released images of the group a day after an 11-year-old boy was charged Monday with a hate crime in the alleged arson.

The bus parked on Brooklyn Avenue, between Lefferts and East New York avenues in front of Beth Rivkah elementary school, was set ablaze about 6 p.m. Monday.

A witness watched the group throw cardboard boxes into the bus and then set them afire, police said. No one was injured.

Surveillance video of the incident, posted to crownheights.info, showed the flames start by the driver’s seat and spread toward the back of the bus.

The 11-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile with second-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime and fourth-degree arson as a hate crime.