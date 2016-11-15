Cuomo joins ‘Subway Therapy’ project, posts sticky note in Union Square

Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined New Yorkers in subway therapy on Monday.

Cuomo added a sticky note with a handwritten message to a wall in the Union Square subway station, where thousands have added their thoughts and reactions to the presidential election.

“New York State holds the torch high! – Andrew C,” Cuomo’s note said.

The note went on to quote part of “The New Colossus,” the sonnet by Emma Lazarus that is inscribed on the Statue of Liberty.

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” the poem goes. “I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

The “Subway Therapy” project was started months ago by artist Matthew “Levee” Chaves. Following the election, Chaves has gone to multiple stations to encourage people to write out their thoughts. Thousands have stopped at his table and added Post-Its to the walls of the subway stations.