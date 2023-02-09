Cyclist in critical condition after being struck in the face with bike lock: NYPD

A 32-year-old man was struck in the face with a bicycle lock–and left in critical but stable condition—following an ugly dispute on a street corner in Greenwich Village Wednesday.

The argument broke out while the victim was standing on the corner of 8th Avenue South and Bedford Street at about 12:40 p.m. The suspect, according to police, then struck the man with the victim’s bicycle lock, bloodying the cyclist’s face, and then took off with the e-bike in an unknown location.

It isn’t clear what caused the dispute and whether the argument pertained to the stolen bike.

The victim, whose e-bike is valued at around $500, was taken by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue.

The police released a photo of the suspect Thursday. The alleged perpetrator is described as being 25-30 years old, with a light skin complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a white and black hoodie jacket, black jeans, black sneakers and a black winter hat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).