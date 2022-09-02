Teen trio sought for robbing man in the Bronx with an Orbeez gun

The NYPD is looking for a trio of teens who robbed a man in the Bronx last month.

According to police, at 4:19 p.m. on Aug. 20 a 24-year-old man was in the vicinity of East 223rd Street and White Plains Road when he was approached by a group of unknown teens. The suspects proceeded to kick and punch the victim before shooting him with an Orbeez gun.

The suspects then swiped the victim’s cell phone before fleeing the scene to parts unknown. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

All three suspects are described as 14-16-year-old boys with dark complexions and slender builds. The first suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with a multi-colored design affixed to the front of it and dark-colored pants. The second suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The third suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored design affixed to the front of it and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.