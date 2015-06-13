Cyclone stalls, strands passengers for second time this season

Riders had to be walked off the Cyclone rollercoaster in Coney Island. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/ Casa Adela

Coney Island Cyclone riders got hit with a bad case of deja vu Saturday, when the 88-year-old coaster stopped in its tracks mid-ride for the second time this season.

As was the case when the ride stalled on opening day, March 29, riders were forced to take a perilous walk down the first (and tallest) incline to safety, guided by Luna Park staff.

About 24 riders were aboard around 2 p.m. when the Cyclone decided to quit, according to the New York Post. No injuries were reported.

The die-hard, life-long riders who lined up for the memorable ride on opening day were visibly shaken up, but told amNewYork that the glitch — the first of its kind they had experienced — wouldn’t stop them from taking another whirl. Many of them stayed true to their word and took a make-up ride together a week later.

But when asked if he would give the Cyclone another chance after its second offense of 2015, Matt Levin, 27, told the Post: “It might take some coaxing — I don’t know.”

See what the walk is like in the video above, captured on opening day.

Will you give the Cyclone a third chance? Weigh in below.