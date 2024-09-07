Cyclone returns to operation in Coney Island Saturday after two-week shutdown for malfunction repairs

The Cyclone will be back in operation on Sept. 7, 2024 after a two-week closure for repairs following a malfunction, Luna Park announced.

The Cyclone is set to spin again in Coney Island!

Luna Park, which operates the iconic Brooklyn rollercoaster, announced the ride will reopen this morning, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. after being closed for the last two weeks for maintenance.

The Cyclone abruptly closed on Aug. 22 after riders became stuck on a coaster that malfunctioned during their trip. Luna Park staff had to escort riders off the steep, rickety tracks of the nearly century-old fixture of the city’s summer playground.

The following day, the Department of Buildings (DOB) inspected the Cyclone and issued several code violations. DOB said that the ride had malfunctioned due to a “crack on the chain sprocket,” and Luna Park was hit with violations, including failing to maintain the ride and failing to inform the city in a timely manner.

According to the agency, the ride could not reopen until all necessary repairs were made and the Cyclone passed another DOB inspection.

Andrew Rudansky, a DOB spokesperson, told amNewYork Metro Saturday that the Cyclone “passed inspection this morning and has been returned to safe working service,” enabling Luna Park to reopen the ride to the public. Test runs on the Cyclone had been conducted in recent days without passengers after Luna Park staff made the necessary repairs.

“The park operators scheduled a final inspection with DOB for this morning,” Rudansky said. “DOB inspected the ride, and determined it was once again safe to return the roller coaster to active operation for the public. Our inspector who performed the inspection will remain on site this morning to monitor the operations as riders are allowed back on.”

Luna Park management said it worked for the past two weeks to repair the Cyclone and make it safe for riders once again.

“We are incredibly honored to preserve the legacy of the Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster and offer memorable experiences on this historic coaster, year after year. This American icon has captivated guests for nearly a century, and our dedicated team and attraction engineers continue to ensure that this legendary 97-year-old landmark continues to operate safely and smoothly,” said Alessandro Zamperla, President and CEO of Central Amusement International, Inc.

Opened in 1927, the Cyclone is the last of the original coasters built on Coney Island and has thrilled millions of visitors who have traveled its 2,640 feet track at speeds of up to 60 mph.

By the mid-20th century, the rollercoaster had deteriorated in tandem with Coney Island’s amusement parks, and was slated for the wrecking ball until being saved in the 1970s. The ride has malfunctioned and shut down several times since then.

The Zamperla family has invested millions over the years to maintain the Cyclone, which was designated a New York City landmark in 1988 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Updated at 10:59 a.m. with comment from the Department of Buildings.