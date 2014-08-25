Man with restraining order against him rapes ex-girlfriend in her home

Police say he climbed through his ex’s apartment window on Saturday morning.

Police are looking for a Long Island man who allegedly raped his former girlfriend in her Brooklyn home over the weekend.

David Evanson, 25, allegedly climbed in through a window to his ex’s apartment in Bensonhurst early Saturday morning, said a law enforcement official.

He then choked her while she lay in bed before dragging her to the living room, police said.

Evanson then allegedly sexually assaulted the 21-year-old woman at about 3 a.m. before fleeing in a car, police said.

Evanson lives in Deer Park and has a young child with the woman, said the official. She has a restraining order against him. Evanson has a sealed arrest record, the official said.