New Yorkers gather at Washington Square Park to celebrate Day of the Dead | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Tequila Minsky

While the annual Halloween parade did not happen, observing New Yorkers did roam the streets in costumes on Oct. 31, many flocking to hang out in Washington Square Park. At the park, a Day of the Dead alter appeared on the uptown side of the fountain.

The multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died.

Celebrated in Mexico and elsewhere, this holiday is associated with the Catholic celebrations of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, specifically on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Additionally in the East Village, Campos Community Garden on E. 12th St. celebrated Dia De Los Muertos on Sunday. Despite the rain, dancers came for this traditional celebration of the ancestors. The alter stayed on view on Nov. 2 as visitors were invited to visit the garden.