Quantcast
New Yorkers gather at Washington Square Park to celebrate Day of the Dead | amNewYork

Flip Through
Today's Paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your newsletter settings

Manage
Manhattan

New Yorkers gather at Washington Square Park to celebrate Day of the Dead

By
0
comments
Posted on
Day of the Dead alter at Washington Square Park fountain, on Oct. 31.
Photos by Tequila Minsky

By Tequila Minsky

While the annual Halloween parade did not happen, observing New Yorkers did roam the streets in costumes on Oct. 31, many flocking to hang out in Washington Square Park. At the park, a Day of the Dead alter appeared on the uptown side of the fountain.

The multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died.

Celebrated in Mexico and elsewhere, this holiday is associated with the Catholic celebrations of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, specifically on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.   
Additionally in the East Village,  Campos Community Garden on E. 12th St.  celebrated Dia De Los Muertos on Sunday. Despite the rain, dancers came for this traditional celebration of the ancestors. The alter stayed on view on Nov. 2 as visitors were invited to visit the garden.

Community members brought meaningful photographs, adding to the alter that commemorates people who have died.
Memorial for Ahmaud Arbery , unarmed 25 year-old fatally shot jogging in Georgia in February 2020.
Juan de Leon Gutierrez, 16 year-old Guatemalan, taken into custody at the border with Mexico, died of a brain infection April 30.
Detail of Day of the Dead alter at the Washington Square Park fountain on October 31.
The alter at Campos Community Garden on E. 12th St., which celebrated Dia De Los Muertos, Dead of the Dead on Nov. 1 & Nov. 2.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC