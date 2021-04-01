Knife-wielding crooks sought for daytime home invasion in northeast Bronx | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYPD are seeking the public’s help in identifying two unknown males who took a 53-year-old man by surprise with a daylight knock at the door that ended with the victim $2,000 down in cash.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Van Buren Street and Morris Avenue in the northeast Bronx at approximately 1:45 p.m. on March 22, authorities report.

Upon opening the door, the man was pushed into his apartment while the assailants brandished a knife. A brief struggle ensued as the victim attempted to flee, with one of the males pushing the man down a set of stairs, authorities report.

NYPD report that EMS were not called and no injuries were reported. They have released surveillance video and photos in the hopes that someone recognizes these brazen bandits.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.