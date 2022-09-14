Death of man found shot in Queens officially ruled a homicide: NYPD

The death of a man who was found shot near the Horace Harding Expressway in Queens was officially ruled a homicide.

According to police, at 1:59 p.m. on Sept. 10 officers from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at 108th Street and Horace Harding Expressway in Forest Hills. Upon their arrival, officers found 46-year-old Jamal Artis, who had been shot in the torso.

Artis was rushed by paramedics to New York Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He ultimately died of his injuries on Sept. 12.

The Medical Examiner deemed the shooting a homicide on Sept. 13. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.