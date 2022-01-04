Robbery attempt led to Queens shooting that left man injured: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives are looking for the would-be robbers behind a Queens shooting on Monday night that left a 51-year-old man injured.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 in front of an apartment building at 112-41 72nd Road, off 113th Street, in Forest Hills.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that two unidentified robbers, wearing hooded sweatshirts, approached the man as he sat inside his vehicle, and demanded property.

Seconds later, cops said, one of the suspects opened fire, striking the victim in the arm and chest. They fled the scene empty-handed inside a dark-colored vehicle that was last seen heading eastbound on 72nd Road toward the Grand Central Parkway service road.

Officers from the 112th Precinct responded to the reported incident. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.