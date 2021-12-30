Early-morning shooting on Queens street corner leaves one man injured

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Queens early Thursday morning.

According to police, at around 4 a.m. on Dec. 30 a 36-year-old man was in his car parked at the corner of 70th Avenue and Austin Street when he got into an argument with an unknown man. The man pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was still inside the car.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and to his arm and was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

At this time, a description of the suspect could not be provided. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.