Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Queens

Early-morning shooting on Queens street corner leaves one man injured

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photo by Robert Pozarycki

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Queens early Thursday morning.

According to police, at around 4 a.m. on Dec. 30 a 36-year-old man was in his car parked at the corner of 70th Avenue and Austin Street when he got into an argument with an unknown man. The man pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was still inside the car.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and to his arm and was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

At this time, a description of the suspect could not be provided. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Photo by Robert Pozarycki

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC