Another dead whale has been washed ashore in the area, this time at a Far Rockaway beach.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) announced on Facebook that at 9 a.m. on Feb. 17, a deceased minke whale, believed to be juvenile, washed onto the shores near Beach 29th Street. The 25-foot-long whale appeared to have several wounds across its body when it was found.

AMSEAS noted on Facebook that it is coordinating efforts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the NYC Parks Department to perform a necropsy examination and dispose of the whale’s body.

“Our staff has responded to monitor the area and keep it cleared. We are assisting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation on a plan for examination and disposal. We mourn the loss of this awe-inspiring creature,” said Izzy Verdery, press officer for the NYC Parks Department.

The shores of Long Island, Queens and New Jersey have seen an alarming number of dead whales wash ashore in recent months.

Photographed is the whale that has washed ashore on Rockaway Beach, NY today, 2/17/23. This is the 10th whale to wash ashore in the NY-NJ region since 12/5/22, and follows only 4 days after the whale stranding in Manasquan, NJ. More to come. Photo Credit: Jimmy Hoyler pic.twitter.com/sIgkxQ9TNZ — Clean Ocean Action (@CleanOcean) February 17, 2023

Back in December, a 30-foot sperm whale rolled up onto the Rockaway shoreline near Beach 73rd Street. Despite the efforts of nearby surfers and other winter beachgoers, efforts to save the whale proved unsuccessful.

Then, on Jan. 30, a 35-foot humpback whale struck the shore of Lido Beach in Nassau County, dead on arrival. It was one of 14 whales to wash up on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States since December 2022, according to NOAA.

An investigation found that a vessel had likely struck the mammoth mammal before it washed ashore, causing fatal internal injuries.

The large number of whale deaths, however, has caused concern among some that offshore wind farm projects may be contributing to the fatalities. Federal officials and environmentalists have maintained there is no direct link between the projects and the whale fatalities.