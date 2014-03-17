Designer L’Wren Scott dead in apparent suicide

L’Wren Scott, a celebrity fashion designer romantically linked to Mick Jagger, was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Chelsea apartment Monday.



Police said Scott, 49, was discovered in her apartment at 200 11th Ave. by an assistant shortly before 10 a.m. Monday yesterday, The assistant found her unconscious, hanged from a doorknob by a scarf.



She was pronounced dead at the scene, said police. No suicide note or drugs were found in the luxury apartment, according to police.



Scott’s designs were worn by numerous celebrities such as Madonna and Michelle Obama.



Jagger is in Australia on tour and was “completely shocked and devastated by the news,” according to his spokeswoman.



A spokesman for Scott released a brief statement requesting that her family’s privacy be respected as they cope with the sudden death.



Jagger and Scott were last photographed together at a fashion launch party in November.



Other celebrities expressed their condolences over Scott’s death, including Madonna, who was her friend for years, and said it was “a horrible and tragic loss,” in a statement.



The rocker’s first wife, Bianca Jagger, expressed her sympathies on Twitter.



“Heartbroken to learn of the loss of the lovely and talented L’Wren Scott. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. May she rest in peace,” she tweeted.



Scott was raised in Utah by adoptive parents and modeled for Chanel and Thierry Mugler before launching a career as a Hollywood stylist. She dressed celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts and launched her own fashion collection in 2006, calling it “Little Black Dress.”



As she built up her collection, she dressed Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz for the Academy Awards and had showings first in New York and then in London, according to WWD.



Last month, Scott cancelled her show during London Fashion Week, citing production problems, and later showed it to retailers and editors informally in Paris, according to the publication.



Scott added sunglasses and handbags to her line and did collaborative collections with Banana Republic and brands such as Lancome.

