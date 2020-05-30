DEVELOPING: Third day of protests in New York sees more calm than upheaval

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A far cry from the chaos that broke out in Brooklyn Friday night, Saturday’s protests across New York City have started out largely peaceful.

Demonstrations across the five boroughs are underway in the aftermath of the police-involved death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd. Groups have taken to the streets demanding an end to police brutality and criminal justice reform.

In Harlem, protesters gathered at the corner of 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and marched throughout the neighborhood. At points, they stopped traffic by “taking a knee for justice” or by walking across the FDR Drive or Henry Hudson Parkway.

Others have taken to the streets of Jackson Heights and Woodside in Queens calling for an end to injustice. Protests began at 3 p.m. at Diversity Plaza, with hundreds of participants demanding justice for Floyd.

doubled back to Roosevelt Ave and Broadway pic.twitter.com/nrRs5wmyon — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) May 30, 2020

As the Queens group passed along a residential block, neighbors rang out cowbells in support of the effort.

cow bells from an apartment on 74th Street pic.twitter.com/TaWyy1CzT0 — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) May 30, 2020

Another protest in Flatbush, Brooklyn saw a big police presence, though not as large as on Friday. There, the atmosphere seems more subdued.

amNewYork Metro has reporters across the entire city covering the demonstrations. More to come later.