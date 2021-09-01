Discounted ticket booth under the red stairs in Times Square to reopen this month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As Broadway opens back up, New York City’s go-to spot for discounted theater tickets is set to reopen as well.

TKTS® Discount Ticket Booth in Times Square, located under the red steps in Times Square at Broadway and 47th Street is expected to reopen at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The booth is run by TDF, a nonprofit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone.

TKTS sells same-day discount tickets to matinee and evening performances as well as next-day tickets to matinee performances to Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, with discounts up to 50% off of the ticket price. The booth has been closed down since March 12, 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We’re excited to once again serve New Yorkers and visitors on a budget who have missed the experience of live performance,” said Victoria Bailey, TDF’s Executive Director. “Our re-opening will mirror Broadway’s: – a few shows at first with more to follow as the fall progresses. We will reopen with new safety protocols for customers and staff alike.”

TKTS Times Square first opened in 1973 and quickly became the hot spot for theatergoers from all over the world. The current TKTS Booth under the red stairs opened in 2008 and has become a popular spot to take photos and has garnered more than a dozen international design awards. It is the first public space to open in Times Square and is visited by locals and tourists 365 days a year.

Starting Sept. 14, TKTS Times Square will be open and selling tickets Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The booth will be closed on Mondays until October.

For a real-time listing of shows and prices available at TKTS, download the free TKTS app or visit TDF’s website.