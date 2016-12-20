Disney, Aeropostale, other retailers agree to end on-call shifts, state AG says

Carter’s, Disney, David’s Tea and Zumiez said they would give at least one week’s notice about work schedules.

Six major retailers announced Tuesday that they will be ending on-call scheduling for its employees, after an inquiry from the state attorney general.

Eric Schneiderman, who worked with his fellow attorneys general from seven states and the District of Columbia, announced that Disney, Aeropostale, Carter’s, David’s Tea, PacSun, and Zumiez would stop making their employees call in an hour before their shifts to find out if they are needed. Schneiderman said such short notice disrupts workers’ schedules and gives them little time for additional jobs.

“On-call shifts are not a business necessity, and should be a thing of the past,” he said in a statement.

Carter’s, Disney, David’s Tea, and Zumiez announced they would give their employees at least one week’s notice about their work schedules. The attorneys general sent letters to 15 stores in April inquiring about their scheduling processes, and nine responded that they don’t use on-call scheduling.

The City Council is considering a bill that would fine store owners for enacting on-call scheduling without voluntary written commitment from the employee.